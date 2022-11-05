Kaspersky warns of spyware-loaded VPN ‘SandStrike’ campaign to attack Baháʼí community

On an associated Telegram channel, the SandStrike perpetrator shared a VPN application that had fully-functioning spyware

The Hindu Bureau
November 05, 2022 11:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaspersky warns of spyware-loaded VPN ‘SandStrike’ campaign to attack Baháʼí community | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported on Friday that members of the Baháʼí religious community were being targeted by the Android espionage campaign SandStrike, in which a VPN application with spyware was shared with victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Calling the spyware “highly sophisticated,” Kaspersky reported that the hackers started Facebook and Instagram accounts with over 1,000 followers and shared religious content to attract more followers of the Baháʼí faith.

On an associated Telegram channel, the SandStrike perpetrator shared a VPN application that had fully-functioning spyware. Through this, the attacker would have been able to exploit data such as the users’ call logs and contact lists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Followers of the Bahá’í faith are targeted and persecuted in several countries, as many orthodox leaders and regimes believe the religion violates the principles of Islam.

“In this channel, the actor behind SandStrike distributed a seemingly harmless VPN application to access sites banned in certain regions, for example, religious-related materials. To make this application fully functional, adversaries also set up their own VPN infrastructure,” said Kaspersky’s report.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The spyware-loaded VPN would have let the attacker further track the users to learn more about their lives.

The Bahá’í faith originated in Iran in the 19th century and has millions of followers worldwide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
cyber crime
World
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app