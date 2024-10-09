Kaspersky to shut down UK office; apps removed from Google Play Store: Report

Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky has said that it is closing down its UK office, reported TechCrunch, citing a company spokesperson. There are fewer than 50 employees in the London office but dozens will be laid off, with the move coming a few months after a similar exercise was carried out in the U.S.

Kaspersky further confirmed in a blog post that its apps were no longer available on Google Play, and that its developer account had been terminated.

“Google’s decision refers to recent U.S. government actions restricting the distribution and sales of Kaspersky products in the United States after September 29. Although these restrictions have no material legal effect outside the U.S., Google unilaterally decided to remove our products from Google Play ahead of September 29 – depriving users worldwide of access to industry-leading cybersecurity protection,” said the company.

It added that users could get its app through other mobile stores, while it waits for more guidance from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Kaspersky has faced scrutiny over alleged links to the Russian regime, but the company refuted these claims.

