Kaspersky appoints Andrian Hia as Managing Director for Asia Pacific

May 09, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Kaspersky appointed IT veteran Adrian Hia as its new Managing Director for Asia Pacific 

The Hindu Bureau

Kaspersky appointed Adrian Hia as its new Managing Director for Asia Pacific. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity and digital privacy company, announced the appointment of IT veteran Adrian Hia as its new Managing Director for the Asia Pacific.

Hia will be spearheading and managing the region’s sales, marketing, and channel go-to-market strategy and execution, the company said.

The appointment comes as Kaspersky is focusing on extending its market footprint, channel, reach, and new business growth in key territories in the region, especially in the enterprise cybersecurity segment.

Hia will be replacing Chris Connell, who resigned after being part of the company for four years to pursue other opportunities.

Prior to joining Kaspersky, Hia was the Senior Regional VP for ASEAN & Greater China Region at Zscaler. His experience in the IT industry includes regional sales and channel stints in VMWare, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems.

Hia holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science (Computer Engineering) from the Nanyang Technological University and will be based in Kaspersky’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

“Adrian brings over two decades of experience in international companies and the local IT industry in APAC, where he successfully grew businesses, achieving outstanding results. We trust that his in-depth knowledge of both Asia-Pacific developed, and emerging economies will help Kaspersky boost its business in the region, which is one of the strategically important markets for the company”, Kirill Astrakhan, Executive Vice President for Corporate Business at Kaspersky said.

