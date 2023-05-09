HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kaspersky appoints Adrian Hia as Managing Director for Asia Pacific

Kaspersky appointed IT veteran Adrian Hia as its new Managing Director for Asia Pacific 

May 09, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kaspersky appointed Adrian Hia as its new Managing Director for Asia Pacific.

Kaspersky appointed Adrian Hia as its new Managing Director for Asia Pacific. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity and digital privacy company, announced the appointment of IT veteran Adrian Hia as its new Managing Director for the Asia Pacific.

Hia will be spearheading and managing the region’s sales, marketing, and channel go-to-market strategy and execution, the company said.

The appointment comes as Kaspersky is focusing on extending its market footprint, channel, reach, and new business growth in key territories in the region, especially in the enterprise cybersecurity segment.

ALSO READ
Kaspersky announces new cybersecurity solutions for more personalised protection

Hia will be replacing Chris Connell, who resigned after being part of the company for four years to pursue other opportunities.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Prior to joining Kaspersky, Hia was the Senior Regional VP for ASEAN & Greater China Region at Zscaler. His experience in the IT industry includes regional sales and channel stints in VMWare, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems.

Hia holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science (Computer Engineering) from the Nanyang Technological University and will be based in Kaspersky’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

“Adrian brings over two decades of experience in international companies and the local IT industry in APAC, where he successfully grew businesses, achieving outstanding results. We trust that his in-depth knowledge of both Asia-Pacific developed, and emerging economies will help Kaspersky boost its business in the region, which is one of the strategically important markets for the company”, Kirill Astrakhan, Executive Vice President for Corporate Business at Kaspersky said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.