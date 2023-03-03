Kaspersky announces new cybersecurity solutions for more personalised protection

March 03, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Kaspersky on Friday announced a new suite of interactive, real-time dashboards to expand its cybersecurity offerings. This new dashboard will be available on a subscription basis and comes in three versions: Standard, Plus, and Premium.

Kaspersky’s new holistic solutions will be compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. The Russia-based firm has not yet revealed the pricing for the new solutions.

With its new solutions, Kaspersky targets a much wider cybersecurity space rather than just offering an antivirus solution. The increasing digitisation in India is one of its key targets, said Kaspersky. The company also noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, new segments of users emerged. They are still active online and need protection, according to Kaspersky.

Speaking to The Hindu, the company said that the growing 5G base will bring more people online and hence the risk also increases manifold. At the same time, Kaspersky said it was not bringing out a Lite version of these solutions for budget segment phones.

Kaspersky Standard users will receive security functionality, including real-time protection against the latest digital threats, and Safe Browsing and Anti-Phishing features. The plan includes a Firewall and Network Monitor which shows which apps are connected to the internet.

Kaspersky Plus users get access to Kaspersky Standard, plus unlimited VPN and the Premium Password Manager. In addition to this, the plan includes the Password Safety Status feature. Users can also see which devices are connected to their home network.

The in-built VPN facility will be available to Indian users, confirmed Kaspersky to The Hindu.

Kaspersky Premium adds to all previous capabilities by including digital identity protection and premium technical support. Users will have access to the Identity Protection Wallet, which stores copies of sensitive data in an encrypted format. The Premium buyers will also get a free one-year subscription to Kaspersky Safe Kids as a bonus.

“It’s a comprehensive ecosystem of security services for any platform and device, serving any user need. We have revamped the entire structure of the product interface as well as the overall experience for our users to help them understand and appreciate the scope and level of protection we’re offering across security, performance, privacy and identity,” said Dipesh Kaura, GM, South Asia, Kaspersky.

“We plan to integrate more of our products and third-party products and services in order to expand the value we’re giving our clients,” he added.

When asked whether a feature like Truecaller to identify unknown calls and texts will be available, Kaspersky said that they already had a solution - Who Calls - for those needs, but that it was not a part of the latest offerings.

