As part of the Nipuna Karnataka initiative, five strategic MoUs were exchanged with global tech giants Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM, and the BFSI Consortium, with an aim to bolster collaboration and drive innovation. These MoUs aim to train 1,00,000 persons in the next year with a placement of 70% of the trained professionals.

The logo of Nipuna Karnataka that aims at enhancing the skills of local talent to improve their global competitiveness in emerging technologies was launched as part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 on November 19

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 Australia is the official Country Partner for BTS 2024 India’s first GCC policy launched MoU to be signed with Switzerland and Finland, and a Letter of Intent with the Sharjah Innovation Authority (UAE) Venture Capital Connect with 50 leading global investors, bringing a combined potential investment fund of more than $ 17.5 billion

With Microsoft, GoK aims to train more than 10,000 persons annually in emerging technology with a focus on Deep tech while Karnataka will be collaborating with Intel to train 20,000 persons annually in AI. Accenture will train 10,000 persons on emerging technology, like cyber security and quantum computing while IBM has committed to train 50,000 people on AI and Cloud services. The BFSI Consortium will train 10,000 persons in banking and financial sector to ensure placement in fintech sector.

The Bengaluru Data Report was launched at the event while a Centre of Excellence on AI in Bengaluru to foster cutting-edge research and development was announced. The Centre is envisioned as India’s premier accelerator for AI startups, spearheaded by the IIT Alumni Center Bangalore (IITACB) in partnership with the government of Karnataka. This initiative is designed to support the next generation of AI-driven innovations by providing startups with access to capital, high-quality mentorship, industry partnerships, and state-of-the-art technical resources.

A Startup Springboard programme, designed to empower Karnataka’s startups through three pillars — Investor Connect (linking startups with key investors and industry leaders), Mentor Connect (enabling invaluable guidance through mentor-mentee interactions), and Innoverse (providing infrastructure, plug-and-play facilities, and training to support prototype development and innovation for emerging entrepreneurs), was also announced.

What to expect over three days

A note from IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s office said that BTS 2024 will feature a multi-stage conference across IT, Deep Tech & Trends, Biotech & Healthtech, Startup Ecosystem, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, and the newly introduced Electro-Semicon.

The event has participation from more than 50 countries and high-level delegations featuring government officials, industry leaders, and innovators, from over 15 countries. With over 700 exhibitors, the exhibition will showcase themed pavilions covering Biotech, Healthtech, Electro-Semicon, Spacetech, Telecom, Greentech, and several other areas, offering a unique opportunity for cross-industry insights.

The Circuit Stage, newly introduced in this edition, will focus on Electronic and Semicon, on semiconductor manufacturing, India’s role and leadership in semiconductor, electronics scenario, and harnessing chip design talent.

BTS 2024 will act as the ultimate platform for startups to meet investors and scale their businesses. Having participants including 23 ideation stage startups, 142 early traction stage startups, 75 concept validation stage startups, and 82 growth stage startups, the summit will host a three-day Venture Connect Program. Drawing over 50 leading global investors, including family offices, angel investors, and venture capital firms from across the globe, the summit will bring a combined potential investment fund of more than $17.5 billion.