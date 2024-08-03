GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ep8: What does the Karnataka reservation bill reveal about India’s job market? | The Interface podcast

Dr. Suresh Babu joins John Xavier to discuss what the Karnataka reservation bill reveals about India’s job market.

Updated - August 05, 2024 11:27 am IST

Published - August 03, 2024 01:09 pm IST

John Xavier

Two weeks ago, the Karnataka Cabinet passed a labour legislation that effectively reserved 50% of jobs in managerial positions and 70% in non-managerial positions for local candidates in private firms. The controversial bill was severely criticised by businesses for being heavy-handed, forcing the government to stop the legislation temporarily.    

State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 government shelved a labour reservation bill. But what does this piece of legislation say about India’s job?

Guest: Dr Suresh Babu, Director, Madras Institute of Development Studies, Chennai.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu.

Produced by Jude Francis Weston

