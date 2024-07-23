GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kamala Harris, Biden, Trump, Modi feature in deepfake AI fashion show, Musk shares on X  

Elon Musk shared a viral video of an AI fashion show which featured prominent global personalities including Bill Gates, Hiliary Clinton Kim Jong Un, Justin Trudeau, Xi Jing Ping and others  

Published - July 23, 2024 12:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an AI-generated video featuring various political leaders from around the world walking down the ramp.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an AI-generated video featuring various political leaders from around the world walking down the ramp. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an AI-generated video featuring various political leaders from around the world walking down the ramp. The video posted on social media platform X has since gone viral.

The video features leaders like Justin Trudeau, Donal Trump, Joe Biden, Hiliary Clinton, Xi Jing Ping, Narendra Modi, in addition to business leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook.

Musk, while sharing the video, wrote in the caption “High Time for an AI fashion show.”

The video has close to 40 million views. A key highlight of the video appears to be former U.S. President Barack Obama who appears in the video in multiple avatars including as a gladiator and a Samurai and an NBA player.

The video ends with Bill Gates walking down the runway with a display showing the BSOD that was caused by a faulty software update impacting computer systems around the world.

technology (general) / internet / social networking / World

