Kamala Harris, Biden, Trump, Modi feature in deepfake AI fashion show, Musk shares on X  

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an AI-generated video featuring various political leaders from around the world walking down the ramp. The video posted on social media platform X has since gone viral.

The video features leaders like Justin Trudeau, Donal Trump, Joe Biden, Hiliary Clinton, Xi Jing Ping, Narendra Modi, in addition to business leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook.

Musk, while sharing the video, wrote in the caption “High Time for an AI fashion show.”

The video has close to 40 million views. A key highlight of the video appears to be former U.S. President Barack Obama who appears in the video in multiple avatars including as a gladiator and a Samurai and an NBA player.

High time for an AI fashion show pic.twitter.com/ra6cHQ4AAu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

The video ends with Bill Gates walking down the runway with a display showing the BSOD that was caused by a faulty software update impacting computer systems around the world.