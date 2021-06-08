KaiOS feature phones to get WhatsApp VoIP

To activate the new feature, KaiOS users will need to update the current version of WhatsApp on their devices by accepting the update notification within the app

The users of feature phones powered by KaiOS, such as JioPhone and Nokia, will now be able to make voice calls over the Internet on WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform KaiOS Technologies on Tuesday announced an update that enables WhatsApp VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) for KaiOS-enabled devices worldwide.

“We want to support communities who are on lighter operating systems in many places around the world. Bringing WhatsApp voice calls to KaiOS-enabled devices helps us connect the world privately through a service that is simple, reliable and accessible to everyone - no matter what kind of mobile device they’re using,” Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp, said in a statement.

WhatsApp for KaiOS was launched in 2019, and is now the top KaiOS non-system app with the highest monthly active users (MAU) worldwide, the company added.

With the voice calling feature update, the app now allows voice calls over the Internet using Wi-Fi or mobile data, rather than pulling voice minutes from cellular plans. The new feature further enhances the overall KaiOS user experience, especially now, when strong mobility restrictions make platforms like WhatsApp and features like voice calls over the internet crucial for people to stay connected and handle basic life needs. it added.

Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies, said, “As demand for instant, effective communications has surged in the COVID-19 era, it is critical to ensure this transformation can also be reached to the emerging markets and those who are less digital savvy, at a faster speed and scale.”

WhatsApp VoIP will be available on most of the new and existing KaiOS devices with 512MB RAM and the latest WhatsApp version 2.2110.41.

To activate the new feature, KaiOS users will need to update the current version of WhatsApp on their devices by accepting the update notification within the app. For new devices, the VoIP feature will be included in the latest version of WhatsApp, which is pre-installed upon shipment.