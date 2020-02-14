Watch | What is juice jacking and how can it be avoided?

Mobile phones can get infected through a type of cyber attack called Juice Jacking. A USB port is not simply a power socket, you can also use it to transfer and sync your data.

A hacker can tamper with a USB charging port at a public charging station to steal passwords and export data.

The main way to avoid juice jacking is to stay away from public charging stations or portable wall chargers. Carry a personal charger or a power bank or use USB condoms which are adaptors that allow the power transfer but don’t connect the data transfer pins. Switch off your phone or lock your phone and then plug it into the charging port. But this technique only works on few mobile models