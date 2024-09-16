JSW MG Motor India enters ‘accessible luxury’ segment with MG Select, plans 4 cars launch by 2026

JSW MG Motor India on Monday (September 16, 2024) announced to enter the ‘accessible luxury’ segment with the launch of a new brand identity, MG Select, in India.

With MG Select, it aims to bring new energy vehicles (NEVs) like electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid to Indian buyers.

“This move reflects the company’s strategic response to opportunities in the premium automotive market, particularly the rising demand for luxury products that are more inclusive, sustainable, and personalised,” the company said in a release.

MG Select will establish exclusive, new-age luxury, experience centres in 12 key cities across India in Phase 1.

These cars will embody MG Select’s commitment to the pillars of innovation and sustainability, said MG.

MG Select will offer a range of high-end vehicles, and, over the next two years, will expand its portfolio to include four premium products, with its maiden product planned for Q1 of 2025.

“The traditional concept of ‘purchasing’ is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands. Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India.