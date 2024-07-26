ADVERTISEMENT

JPMorgan launches in-house chatbot as AI-based research analyst: Report

Updated - July 26, 2024

Published - July 26, 2024

JPMorgan Chase has begun rolling out a generative artificial intelligence (AI) product that can do the work of a research analyst

Reuters

JPMorgan Chase has begun rolling out a generative artificial intelligence (AI) product. | Photo Credit: Reuters

JPMorgan Chase has begun rolling out a generative artificial intelligence (AI) product, telling employees that its own version of OpenAI's ChatGPT can do the work of a research analyst, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The lender, the biggest in the United States, has given employees of its asset and wealth management division access to a large language model called LLM Suite, that helps them with writing, idea generation and summarising documents, the report said, citing an internal memo seen by FT.

JPMorgan started introducing LLM Suite to pockets of the bank earlier this year and about 50,000 employees now have access to it, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. Rival U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley partnered with OpenAI and rolled out a GenAI powered chatbot last September, offering financial advisors quick access to all of Morgan Stanley's intellectual capital.

JPMorgan declined to comment on the report.

