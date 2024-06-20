ADVERTISEMENT

Joby Aviation says FAA gives nod for in-house software for air-taxi operations

Published - June 20, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Joby Aviation said the U.S. aviation regulator has authorized the use of the air-taxi maker’s in-house software

Reuters

The FAA gave its nod for in-house software for air-taxi operations. | Photo Credit: AP

Joby Aviation said on Thursday the U.S. aviation regulator has authorized the use of the air-taxi maker's in-house software to perform tasks such as managing pilot workload and matching passengers with aircraft similar to ride-hailing apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nod for the operating system, known as ElevateOS, comes as Joby gears up to launch its commercial air-taxi operations as early as 2025.

The Santa Cruz, California-based company is one of the several makers of air taxi - also known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft - that has emerged over the last few years with a promise to decongest urban travel by offering intra-city rides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joby has commercial agreements to integrate the software with Uber Technologies and Delta Air Lines that will allow passengers to book and pay for flights, Bonny Simi, Joby's president of operations, told Reuters in an interview.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ElevateOS was authorized for use by the U.S Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of its Part 135 Certification, which Joby received in 2022, she said, adding the company has tested the system by ferrying employees between its sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The air-taxi maker also plans to make money from selling the software as a service. The company's eVTOL aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph.

Joby, which went public in 2021 through a SPAC merger, has attracted investments from transport industry heavyweights such as Toyota, Uber and Delta Air.

Several large publicly companies have bet on air taxi makers, but the industry faces technological and regulatory hurdles in beginning operations and achieving profitability.

Those challenges have weighed on the sector's shares. Shares of Joby have fallen 24.8% this year, while peer Archer Aviation is down 50.2%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US