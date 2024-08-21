ADVERTISEMENT

JioTV+ available on smart TV OS for free download

Published - August 21, 2024 02:34 pm IST

JioTV+ allows users to access over 800 digital TV channels and more than 13 OTT apps on their smart TV, without additional charges

The Hindu Bureau

The JioTV+ app can be downloaded for free on all leading smart TVs [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jio announced that its JioTV+ app will allow users to get over 800 digital TV channels and more than 13 OTT apps on their smart TV, without additional charges.

The JioTV+ app can be downloaded for free on all leading smart TVs, according to the company, and includes features such as single sign-on, the use of your own smart TV remote, and a curated section for children.

Some of the available channels include Colors TV, ETV, Sony SAB, Star Plus, Zee TV, Aaj Tak, India TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh, ABP News, News1, Sony Ten, Sports18, Star Sports, EuroSport, DD Sports, MTV, and others, including children’s offerings and devotional channels.

Reliance Jio’s data traffic share touches 60% 

The available OTT apps are JioCinema Premium, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, ETV Win, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, and Alt Balaji.

All JioAirFiber plans and select JioFiber prepaid and postpaid plans are eligible.

The JioTV+ app can be downloaded from the app stores of Android TV, Apple TV, or through the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

“JioTV+ app provides access to 800+ Digital TV channels, across 10+ languages and 20+ genres. Additionally, users can choose to watch content from over 13 popular OTT apps with a single login,” said the company in a press release.

