Jio’s cheapest Rs. 349 prepaid plan updated, Rs.1,119 plan overhauled

Jio has revised its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan on Monday, offering users 30 days of validity instead of 28. It also introduced a new plan at Rs. 999, which will offer 98 days of validity. The Rs. 349 plan is Jio’s cheapest and most popular one with 5G network. The daily data remains at 2 GB per day for the extended duration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Rs. 999 plan is not completely new and is meant to replace its Rs. 1,199 plan which was valid for 84 days with 3 GB of data per day. Compared to the older plan, the new one is cheaper and offers 14 extra days of validity. But instead of 3 GB of 4G data, the plan will offer just 2 GB of 4G data along with unlimited 5G access.

Jio has also launched a new Rs. 949 plan with 84 days of validity with a 2 GB of 4G data limit per day, 5G access along with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription. There’s also a new Rs. 1,049 plan with 84 days validity, 2 GB of 4G plus unlimited 5G access and complimentary SonyLIV and Zee5 subscriptions.

Last month, the telecom provider hiked up its prices for several post and prepaid plans. Like its Rs. 209 monthly recharge plan which provided 1GB of data per day was increased to Rs. 249 as was its prepaid plan for Rs. 666 that offered 1.5GB of data per day for 84 days which was pushed to Rs. 799.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.