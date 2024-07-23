GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jio’s cheapest Rs. 349 prepaid plan updated, Rs.1,119 plan overhauled

Jio has also launched a new Rs. 949 plan with 84 days of validity with a 2 GB of 4G data limit per day, 5G access along with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Published - July 23, 2024 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Jio has revised its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan on Monday, offering users 30 days of validity instead of 28.

FILE PHOTO: Jio has revised its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan on Monday, offering users 30 days of validity instead of 28. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio has revised its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan on Monday, offering users 30 days of validity instead of 28. It also introduced a new plan at Rs. 999, which will offer 98 days of validity. The Rs. 349 plan is Jio’s cheapest and most popular one with 5G network. The daily data remains at 2 GB per day for the extended duration. 

The new Rs. 999 plan is not completely new and is meant to replace its Rs. 1,199 plan which was valid for 84 days with 3 GB of data per day. Compared to the older plan, the new one is cheaper and offers 14 extra days of validity. But instead of 3 GB of 4G data, the plan will offer just 2 GB of 4G data along with unlimited 5G access. 

Reliance's Jio Platforms clears hurdle in bid to launch satellite internet in India

Jio has also launched a new Rs. 949 plan with 84 days of validity with a 2 GB of 4G data limit per day, 5G access along with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription. There’s also a new Rs. 1,049 plan with 84 days validity, 2 GB of 4G plus unlimited 5G access and complimentary SonyLIV and Zee5 subscriptions.

Last month, the telecom provider hiked up its prices for several post and prepaid plans. Like its Rs. 209 monthly recharge plan which provided 1GB of data per day was increased to Rs. 249 as was its prepaid plan for Rs. 666 that offered 1.5GB of data per day for 84 days which was pushed to Rs. 799.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / telecommunication service / India / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.