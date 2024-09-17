ADVERTISEMENT

Jio users face network issues, mobile and broadband services affected  

Updated - September 17, 2024 02:33 pm IST

Jio mobile networks is reportedly facing disruptions that has also impacted its AirFiber services  

The Hindu Bureau

Jio users are facing network disruption in both mobile and broadband services. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio users are facing network disruption in both mobile and broadband services. The disruption in services was confirmed by Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages.

Downdetector registered over 10,000 complaints within a hour. And according to the site, 67 percent of users reported no signal, 20 percent faced mobile internet issues, and 14 percent had problems with Jio Fiber.

Jio provides broadband service through Jio Fiber and AirFiber plans -- the latter is a premium plan. Downdetector shows AirFiber service to have also been impacted by this disruption.

The company has not yet confirmed outage or shared any deatails about the outage. Meanwhile users took to social media users, sharing updates criticising the network with the hashtag #JioDown as customers voiced out their dissatisfaction with the service disruptions.

The disruption in service appears to have impacted users in Mumbai the most. 

