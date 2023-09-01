HamberMenu
Jio, OMEN, and Intel team up for ‘Digital Level Up’ Esports event

Jio has joined forces with OMEN and Intel to introduce its Esports event 'Digital Level Up.' The event will start on September 1, exclusively on the JioGames app Esports platform.

September 01, 2023

The Hindu Bureau
Jio has joined forces with OMEN and Intel to introduce its ‘Digital Level Up.’ Esports event

Jio has joined forces with OMEN and Intel to introduce its ‘Digital Level Up.’ Esports event | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

Jio has joined forces with OMEN and Intel to introduce its Esports event ‘Digital Level Up.’ The event will start on September 1, exclusively on the JioGames app Esports platform.

One of the key objectives of ‘Digital Level Up’ is to encourage greater participation among gamers, regardless of their experience.

The event will feature two popular gaming titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Valorant. Both seasoned professionals and starters will be able to participate in the tournament and possibly earn a winning share from the prize pool of ₹20 lakhs.

Additionally, ‘Digital Level Up’ aims to foster a stronger sense of community collaboration and deliver top-notch gaming content through live streams and showcases.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Valorant and BGMI registrations will be open from September 1 to September 10. The tournament dates include BGMI on September 13, Valorant (Open Tournament) on September 17, and Valorant (College only) from September 5 to October 7.

The grand finale for BGMI is set for October 2. For Valorant (College and Open Tournament), it is scheduled on October 8. Additional events, such as the Streamer Showdown and Cosplay Competition, are slated for the end of October.

To participate, users need to visit the JioGames app and register as per the game/games of their choosing. The event is open to participants above the age of 13 and there are registration or participation fees involved.

Brian Bade, Chief Executive of Reliance Digital, expressed the brand’s dedication to nurturing the thriving gaming community, stating, “The surge of interest among Indian youth in gaming is unprecedented. We aim to encourage gaming at all levels, and ‘Digital Level Up’ is our contribution to this vibrant community. Our stores house the widest range of gaming laptops, catering to both gamers and content creators, along with an array of gaming gear for enthusiasts who demand nothing but the latest and greatest.”

