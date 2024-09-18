Jio offers free Air Fiber for 365 days to Reliance Digital shoppers spending ₹20,000

As part of a Diwali promotional offer, Jio is offering 365 days of Jio Air Fiber for free to users who shop for at least ₹20,000 at any Reliance Digital store, subject to additional terms and conditions.

In order to become eligible for the offer, customers who are getting a new AirFiber/Fiber connection will need to shop for ₹20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital/MyJio store or get their new AirFiber connection with a 3-month Diwali plan for ₹2,222.

As for existing AirFiber/Fiber customers, they can carry out a one-time advance recharge with a 3-month Diwali plan for ₹2,222.

In order to avail the free service, eligible customers will get 12 coupons that equal the price of their AirFiber plan for every month from November 2024 to October 2025.

The coupons can be redeemed within 30 days at the nearest Reliance Digital/My Jio store/JioPoint store/JioMart Digital exclusive store, for the next electronics purchase that is more than ₹15,000, said the company.

The offer runs between 18 September and 3 November.

