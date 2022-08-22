Jio Haptik expects 10-fold revenue growth to $100 mn by 2026

Jio Haptik is seeing an uptake in business in the e-commerce segment, new age companies like Fintech and other start-ups.

PTI
August 22, 2022 10:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Haptik expects a minimum 10-fold growth in its revenue to about ₹800 crore by 2026 | Photo Credit: Reuters

AI conversational platform Jio Haptik expects a minimum 10-fold growth in its revenue to about ₹800 crore ($100 million) by 2026, a top official of the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Haptik co-founder and CEO Aakrit Vaish told PTI that e-commerce, new-age companies and adoption of the technology by small and medium businesses are the main growth drivers for the company.

"We will turn 9 years old this Tuesday. In the first year we did $400,000 revenue, the second year $1 million, and now this year, we are on track to do $10 million. We have already crossed the $10 million mark of ARR (annual run rate). We expect to reach $100 million ARR by 2025," Vaish said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the company will at least have a $100 million revenue by 2026.

Vaish said that the company is focussing on growing business in a sustainable manner and it will turn profitable if it stops investing in research and development projects.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Jio Haptik is seeing an uptake in business in the e-commerce segment, new age companies like Fintech and other start-ups.

"Offline retailers trying to become ecommerce or new-age e-commerce companies are the biggest verticals for us. Then, digital native or new age companies --unicorns, tech, fintech, gaming, all those sectors are growth drivers. We probably have a 50% market share of unicorns in India. We work with a lot of them," Vaish said.

Jio acquired a majority stake in the company in April 2019.

The company provides an artificial intelligence-based conversational platform for businesses on WhatsApp, website, mobile app, Instagram, Google Business Messages, SMS etc.

Small and medium businesses at present contribute 20% of the overall business.

The company has offices in the US, the UK, South Africa, the UAE and Malaysia and is planning to add more people to the overseas offices.

Vaish said that the SMB segment is one of the fastest growing segments for the company for which the company run under the brand name of Interakt.

He said that the Interakt's standalone revenue at the current growth rate is expected to grow at least by fivefold to $10 million by 2024 from around $2 million at present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app