Jio Haptik collaborates with Microsoft to use Azure for improving Hindi chatbots

Conversational AI platform Jio Haptik has tied up with Microsoft Azure to improve its existing hindi language chatbots, a joint statement said on Tuesday

PTI New Delhi, Aug 30
August 31, 2022 11:13 IST

Conversational AI platform Jio Haptik has tied up with Microsoft Azure to improve its existing hindi language chatbots | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jio Haptik at present supports conversation in 130 languages.

The company claims to have facilitated over 2 million conversations on Jio Mobility with 80% reduction in human interventions and 2.5 times increase in localised queries.

"Conversational AI needs translation technology that is natural and should be able to understand the meaning behind the sentences, recognise spelling mistakes, and process slang, colloquialism, and other forms of improper grammar to respond accurately. This is where other tools lacked, and where our collaboration with Microsoft– and the use of Azure Cognitive Services comes in," Jio Haptik CPO Praful Krishna said in a statement.

He claimed that using the data from Haptik and cognitive models from Microsoft, the team could come up with a highly accurate solution for Hindi -- not only written in Devanagari but also Hindi written in Roman script.

