Jio announces prepaid plan with added Netflix subscription

August 19, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

Jio on Friday announced it was launching prepaid plans that would come bundled with a Netflix subscription for a limited period of time.

Such subscriptions were already available on some Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans but Jio said in a company press note this was the first time a Netflix streaming subscription would come to customers as part of such a prepaid plan.

The company said that over 400 million customers could avail this option when they choose their telco plan.

According to Jio, the ₹1,099 per month plan will include Netflix (mobile), unlimited 5G data with the Jio welcome offer, 2 GB of data per day, and unlimited voice [calls]. The validity period is 84 days.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A higher priced plan at ₹1,499 per month will include Netflix (Basic) for large screens, unlimited 5G data with the Jio welcome offer, 3 GB of data per day, and unlimited voice [calls]. The validity period is 84 days.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Jio. Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films which have been loved by audiences across India. Our collection of must watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world,” said Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix.

“Notably, this is the first time that Netflix will be made available to users through a bundled telco prepaid plan,” said Jio in its press note.

Streaming giant Netflix has been trying to clamp down on password sharing across its markets, including India. It saw a major spike in user sign-ups after implementing the move.