Jeff Bezos to fly to space on July 20

07 June 2021 18:23 IST

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” Bezos wrote in an Instagram post.

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos will fly to space with his brother, Mark on Blue Origin’s first human flight on July 20, the aerospace firm said in a statement.

The Bezos brothers will join the auction winner of the very first seat on New Shepard, for which the three-phased auction commenced on May 5 with sealed online bidding. It will conclude on June 12 with a live online auction on the company’s website.

The aerospace company said that the auction bidding is already at $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries. The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, it noted.

Blue Origin’s first human flight will be a major landmark for the company that is competing with other aerospace firms such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic in the commercial space industry.