Jeep India launches ChatGPT based AI chatbot for customer redressal  

Jeep India launched a ChatGPT-based AI Chatbot will provide 24x7 brand assistance support to customers 

December 23, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeep India announced the launch of Jeep Expert, a ChatGPT-based AI Chatbot for customer redressal. 

Jeep India announced the launch of Jeep Expert, a ChatGPT-based AI Chatbot for customer redressal.  | Photo Credit: Gerra Madhusudan

Jeep India, the American lifestyle SUV manufacturer, announced the launch of Jeep Expert, a ChatGPT-based AI Chatbot for customer redressal. 

The AI chatbot will be integrated into the Jeeplife mobile app and will be capable of delivering Jeep brand-specific answers to users, offering 24x7 support. The chatbot is built on the ChatGPT 3.5 AI model.

Jeep Expert eliminates the need for users to navigate manuals and brochures to extract information about Jeep products and services with the ability to answer brand, product, and maintenance-related questions.

All registered users of the Jeeplife mobile app can access the Jeep Expert app. And the questions on the app will be end-to-end encrypted.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The move from the Jeep comes as more and more auto-makers are integrating automation into their vehicles and support system to enhance user experience.

Screenshots of the Jeep Expert app.

Screenshots of the Jeep Expert app. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Earlier this year, German automaker Mercedes-Benz announced it add OpenAi’s ChatGPT chatbot into its cars via a beta program for its MBUX features, enabling AI-driven voice commands.

