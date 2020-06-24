Japan’s Fugaku tops world’s fastest supercomputer list

24 June 2020 15:07 IST

The winning machine’s concept was initially proposed a decade ago, and six years after the official start of the project, the supercomputer is getting ready for a full launch in April 2021

While the US and China were fighting to take the lead in supercomputing, Japan seems to have emerged as the winner with its world’s fastest supercomputer.

Fugaku, a supercomputer jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu Ltd., has taken the top position on the TOP500 list, a supercomputer benchmarking index.

Fugaku turned in a High Performance Linpack (HPL) result of 415.5 petaflops, besting the now second-place Summit system by a factor of 2.8x.

The winning machine’s concept was initially proposed a decade ago, and six years after the official start of the project, the supercomputer is getting ready for a full launch in April 2021. It is powered by Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX SoC, becoming the first number one system on the list to be powered by ARM processors.

On Graph 500 ranking, another supercomputer benchmarking firm, Fugaku used 92,160 nodes to solve a breadth-first search of an enormous graph with 1.1 trillion nodes and 17.6 trillion edges in about 0.25 seconds.

That speed of processing put the Japanese supercomputer on top with a score of 70,980 gigaTEPS, far surpassing China’s Sunway TaihuLight, which scored 23,756 gigaTEPS and took the second position.

Use in Society 5.0

Fugaku has also topped the list of supercomputers that are ranked based on their performance capabilities for tasks completed using AI applications.

The winning supercomputer is now installed at the RIKEN Center for Computational Science (R-CCS) in Kobe, Japan.

It is developed under Japan’s national plan to design next generation flagship supercomputers that may be used to achieve the South Asian nation’s Society 5.0 plan, a human-centred system that integrates cyberspace and physical world.

RIKEN institute claims that the supercomputer can run applications that can assist drug discovery, simulate natural disasters, climate forecasting and new material development.

“Fugaku was developed based on the idea of achieving high performance on a variety of applications of great public interest, such as the achievement of Society 5.0, and we are very happy that it has shown itself to be outstanding on all the major supercomputer benchmarks,” Satoshi Matsuoka, director of R-CCS said in a statement.

“In addition to its use as a supercomputer, I hope that the leading-edge IT developed for it will contribute to major advances on difficult social challenges such as COVID-19.”