ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese tech lobby warns against EU cybersecurity labelling scheme

December 05, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Japenese tech lobby has joined U.S. Big Tech to warn against proposed EU cybersecurity labelling rules that they said could hamper their access to the bloc’s markets

Reuters

The European Union wants to set up an EU certification scheme (EUCS) to vouch for the cybersecurity of cloud services. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lobby group Japan Association of New Economy has joined U.S. Big Tech to warn against proposed EU cybersecurity labelling rules that they said could hamper their access to the bloc's markets, according to a letter sent to the EU industry chief.

The European Union wants to set up an EU certification scheme (EUCS) to vouch for the cybersecurity of cloud services and help governments and companies in the bloc to select a secure vendor for their business.

A requirement that Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft and other non-EU cloud providers set up a joint venture with an EU-based company to qualify for the EU cybersecurity label has triggered criticism from some EU countries and foreign vendors.

ALSO READ
US, Britain, other countries ink agreement to make AI 'secure by design'

The Japan Association of New Economy also slammed these requirements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"It could create a de facto market access barrier, hurting both EU and Japanese companies," its director Hiroshi Mikitani wrote in a Nov. 28 letter to EU industry chief Thierry Breton seen by Reuters.

"We believe that the EUCS should be revised in light of the EU-Japan Digital Partnership, the Japan-EU mutual adequacy arrangement, and the Agreement in Principle on Negotiations Concerning Provisions on the 'Free Flow of Data' under the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement," he said.

The Commission had no immediate comment.

The Japan Association of New Economy is a business lobby group focused on e-business and developing new industries. It counts a number of high-profile business leaders among its ranks and is headed by Mikitani, who is chief executive of Japanese e-commerce and fintech firm Rakuten.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US