Japan's Sony sells music business in Russia

Sony suspended all business operations in Russia earlier this year after it invaded Ukraine

Reuters TOKYO
September 13, 2022 12:34 IST

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Japan's Sony Group Corp. has sold the Russian branch of its music business given heightened human rights concern over the Ukraine conflict and business difficulties as Western sanctions against Russia tighten, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

The technology and entertainment group sold the business and transferred affiliated musicians to a local firm for an undisclosed sum, the Nikkei reported.

Sony - like many multinational companies - suspended all business operations in Russia earlier this year following that country's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Other businesses managed by Sony in Russia, such as gaming and movies, remain suspended, the Nikkei said.

