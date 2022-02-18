Jaguar Land Rover, Nvidia partner for next-gen automated driving systems

The duo plan to build all new JLR vehicles on the Nvidia Drive software-defined platform starting in 2025.

The duo plan to build all new JLR vehicles on the Nvidia Drive software-defined platform starting in 2025.

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has joined forces with artificial intelligence (AI) computing firm Nvidia to develop next-generation autonomous driving and connected services.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The duo plan to build all new JLR vehicles on the Nvidia Drive software-defined platform starting in 2025, according to a statement.

Also Read | Ferrari partners with Qualcomm to drive digital transformation

“Our long-term strategic partnership with Nvidia will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles,” JLR CEO Thierry Bollore, said in a statement.

The collaboration aims to transform the modern luxury experience for the JLR customers with a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems.

The full-stack solution, based on Nvidia Drive Hyperion, features Orin centralised computers, which would run the JLR operating system.

Additionally, inside the vehicle, the system would deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle’s environment.

Also Read | Jaguar Land Rover to develop hydrogen-powered concept car

JLR’s software systems will enable the delivery of assisted and automated driving services throughout the life of the vehicle via over-the-air software updates, it said.

The announcement is part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, which was unveiled about a year ago. The luxury automaker plans to make all JLR nameplates available in pure electric form by end of the decade, with the first all-electric variant slated to arrive in 2024.