ADVERTISEMENT

Italy will fall behind if ChatGPT not reactivated soon, says deputy PM

April 05, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - ROME

Italy's competitiveness will suffer relative to EU peers if the popular ChatGPT chatbot is not reactivated soon, said Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini

Reuters

File photo of the ChatGPT logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy's competitiveness will suffer relative to European Union peers if the popular ChatGPT chatbot is not reactivated soon, Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy on Friday after the national data protection agency raised concerns over possible privacy violations, and for failing to verify that users were aged 13 or above.

Italy's data authority, also known as Garante, said it would have a video-conference meeting on Wednesday evening with OpenAI's representatives, after the company expressed its readiness to cooperate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a work tool that many young people, many companies, many start-ups were using and I hope that they can use it again as soon as possible, because otherwise Italy will have a gap compared to all other European countries," Salvini said.

ALSO READ
Italy curbs ChatGPT, starts probe over AI privacy concerns

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Speaking at the Foreign Press Association in Rome, he said he respected the independence of the Italian data regulator and hoped the European Commission would intervene to deal with the issue at an EU level.

Generative artificial intelligence, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, relies on algorithms to produce remarkably human responses to text queries based on analysing large volumes of data, some of which may be owned by internet users.

Privacy regulators in France and Ireland have reached out to counterparts in Italy to find out about its probe, and Germany could follow in Italy's footsteps, the German commissioner for data protection told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday.

Salvini had previously called the Italian curbs on ChatGPT's services "disproportionate".

"If only one (EU) country out of 27 has made this choice, either the other 26 are distracted, tolerant and uninterested, or there has clearly been too much zeal," the minister said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US