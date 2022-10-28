BJP IT head Amit Malviya says he will sue The Wire news portal

Malviya's planned legal action comes after Meta and The Wire engaged in a public feud in recent weeks over the news report and subsequent reporting from the outlet to support its story

Reuters NEW DELHI
October 28, 2022 11:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

IT head of India’s ruling party says he will sue news portal the Wire | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

The IT head of India's ruling party said on Thursday he will sue The Wire for damaging his reputation, weeks after the local media portal stated in a story it later retracted that Instagram took down, without review, any posts that he had flagged.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

"Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation," the Bharatiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Technological evidence is more complicated and the usual due diligence may not always reveal the fraud perpetrated upon a publication. This is what happened to us," The Wire said in a statement to Reuters.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Malviya's planned legal action comes after the U.S. social media company and The Wire engaged in a public feud in recent weeks over the news report and subsequent reporting from the outlet to support its story.

Meta in press statements previously called The Wire's reporting inaccurate and based on documents it believed were "fabricated." The Wire retracted all the stories last week and published an apology to readers on Thursday, saying the reports in question about Meta did not meet its standards.

"To have rushed to publish a story we believed was reliable without having the associated technical evidence vetted independently is a failure of which we cannot permit repetition," the publication said.

In its statement following Malviya's tweet, The Wire added: "Whether the person who brought all the material to The Wire deceived us at anyone else's behest or acted on his own is a matter that will be subjected to judicial process in due course."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app