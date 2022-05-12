JUST IN
- 1 hr Explained | Why countries like the Central African Republic are adopting cryptocurrencies as legal tender
- 4 hrs Major League Baseball to launch NFT game with Sorare
- 4 hrs SoftBank’s chip tech firm Arm posts record 2021 revenue
- 5 hrs China plans forum with private sector firms to boost digital space
- 5 hrs U.S. lawmakers ask tech companies to archive evidence of potential Russian war crimes
- Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil
- Google I/O 2022 | From Pixel 6a to Watch: here are the hardware highlights
- Global crypto regulation body likely in next year, top official says
- Google Maps gets immersive view feature
- Is Netflix’s loss Disney’s gain?
- Meta partners with AMD for mobile infrastructure programme
- Wolfram|Alpha: a free online computer algebra system
- Musk’s delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe
- Jack Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again
- Facebook’s parent company Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks