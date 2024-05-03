Is DigiLocker mandatory for passport renewal?

May 03, 2024 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Whether you are applying for your very first passport or getting your old passport renewed/replaced for the tenth time, you will need to set up an appointment at your assigned Passport Seva Kendra location with a hefty stack of papers and forms: your application, receipts, original identify and address proof documents/cards, any other supporting documents, and copies of all the above.

While these physical documents and their hard copies should be enough to carry out the passport proceedings smoothly, some officers in various passport service centres are demanding that applicants present their ID and address documents via the Indian government’s DigiLocker app, in addition to carrying the original identity and address proof.

While some might find DigiLocker to be a convenient way to verify their documents, those who are not comfortable with technology or smartphones may struggle if they are asked without warning to download a new app and set up their documents on the spot.

So what is the official policy on downloading DigiLocker?

The Hindu reached out to Passport Seva via the National Call Centre’s toll-free number in order to ask if the DigiLocker app was mandatory for passport application and renewal.

An official responder said that only the original hard copy of the documents and xerox copies were necessary, and that the DigiLocker app was not mandatory.

However, there have been instances of officials at passport offices insisting that you must show them your documents through DigiLocker.

To prevent a last minute hold-up or arguments, here is how to go about this process.