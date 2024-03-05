GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IRCTC partners Swiggy to deliver food starting with four stations across India

Both, IRCTC and Swiggy informed to expand this service to 59 other stations in next six months

March 05, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
IRCTC partners Swiggy to deliver food starting with four stations across India

IRCTC partners Swiggy to deliver food starting with four stations across India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday entered into an agreement with online food aggregator Swiggy to deliver food at Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada railway stations. This service will commence from March 12.

Both, IRCTC and Swiggy informed to expand this service to 59 other stations in next six months.

IRCTC is already in partnership with Zomato for online food delivery across 63 locations on Indian Railways network.

Only passengers travelling in reserved coaches can order food from Swiggy. The unreserved passengers have been excluded from this service as it requires a PNR number.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Passengers have to put PNR on the IRCTC app, then select the preferred station for food delivery, browse the list of restaurants on Swiggy, and choose a restaurant that is delivering at the specified location and time. The charges will be normal and competitive, informed Swiggy.

The food delivered to passengers will be packed in insulated Swiggy bags to keep the meal warm and fresh, they claim. Swiggy’s delivery partner would reach the selected platform minutes before delivery, hand over the food to the customer and mark the food delivered.

Swiggy’s support agents will be trained in resolution process and cancellation policies as well.

“This partnership with Swiggy will bring more convenience and food options to our passengers, making their journeys more memorable,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC.

“The Indian Railways transports more than 8 billion passengers annually. If, during these rail journeys, which traverse across states and districts, one has the option to order meals to explore the culinary diversity of India, it would make the experience more convenient and enjoyable, and add to the overall vividness of the train travel,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy.

