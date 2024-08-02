ADVERTISEMENT

 iQOO Z9s series to be launched on August 21

Published - August 02, 2024 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The screenshot of the smartphone image shared by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya | Photo Credit: @nipunmarya on X

iQOO India has confirmed that they will be launching the iQOO Z9 series will be launched on August 21. CEO of iQOO India, Nipun Marya posted the announcement on X with a teaser that showcased the Z9s Pro with a curved screen and an image with a caption saying, “Segment’s fastest curved screen phone.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Marya had teased the design of one of the handsets in the iQOO Z9s series earlier this month. The model appeared to have the white colour in a marble-like pattern and was possibly called ‘Luxe Marble’ as per another post from the official handle of the company on X. 

Earlier reports have said that the iQOO Z9s Pro recently passed by Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM. It is also expected to be packed with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED, a 50MP main cam with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and a 5,500 mAh battery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Z9s Pro is expected to launch in India at a price of Rs. 25,000. The more affordable model in the series – iQOO Z9s is expected to feature a Dimensity 7300 chipset and a launch price of Rs. 19, 999.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The iQOO India X account further shared that there would be a “sneak peek” session for the iQOO Z9s Series in Coimbatore and Bengaluru on August 4. The promotional image for the event showed a small rectangular camera panel with curved sides on one half of the phone’s rear.

In an interview last month, Marya revealed that this would mark the first time that the company is launching two devices simultaneously in the Z-series. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US