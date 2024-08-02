GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 iQOO Z9s series to be launched on August 21

Published - August 02, 2024 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The screenshot of the smartphone image shared by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya

The screenshot of the smartphone image shared by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya | Photo Credit: @nipunmarya on X

iQOO India has confirmed that they will be launching the iQOO Z9 series will be launched on August 21. CEO of iQOO India, Nipun Marya posted the announcement on X with a teaser that showcased the Z9s Pro with a curved screen and an image with a caption saying, “Segment’s fastest curved screen phone.” 

Marya had teased the design of one of the handsets in the iQOO Z9s series earlier this month. The model appeared to have the white colour in a marble-like pattern and was possibly called ‘Luxe Marble’ as per another post from the official handle of the company on X. 

Earlier reports have said that the iQOO Z9s Pro recently passed by Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM. It is also expected to be packed with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED, a 50MP main cam with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and a 5,500 mAh battery.

The Z9s Pro is expected to launch in India at a price of Rs. 25,000. The more affordable model in the series – iQOO Z9s is expected to feature a Dimensity 7300 chipset and a launch price of Rs. 19, 999.

The iQOO India X account further shared that there would be a “sneak peek” session for the iQOO Z9s Series in Coimbatore and Bengaluru on August 4. The promotional image for the event showed a small rectangular camera panel with curved sides on one half of the phone’s rear.

In an interview last month, Marya revealed that this would mark the first time that the company is launching two devices simultaneously in the Z-series. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.