iQOO is set to bring a rear floating light, or Halo light, to its upcoming iQOO 13 smartphone, said the company, as more details emerge about the smartphone.

“Introducing the Halo light, a new dimension in smartphone design in the new #iQOO13. The rear floating light provides dynamic lighting effects tailored to specific game scenarios for a more immersive gaming atmosphere,” said the company in a post on X.

iQOO 13 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is set to launch exclusively on AmazonIN and http://mshop.iQOO.com.

The iQOO 12 handset featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with the 12GB + 256GB version priced at ₹52,999.

iQOO boasts over 25 million global users and over 670 vivo service centres.

