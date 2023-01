January 12, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

Apple Inc. is actively working on adding touch screens to its Mac computers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the project.

The first touch-screen Mac could be launched as soon as 2025 as part of an update to Apple's MacBook Pro, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.