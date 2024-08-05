iPhone 16 launch to stay unaffected by Apple Intelligence delay

Reports around Apple Intelligence have now said that the delay in the release of these features will not be affecting the launch of the new iPhone 16 models. The launch of the iPhone 16 range will take place on schedule even though Apple Intelligence now has been reportedly pushed back to iOS 18.1.

Further, the preview of the features that came out last week also shows the hardware maker is very far from fully realising their vision. This means that Apple Intelligence will not be rolled out in September during the iPhone launch but only in October but even with several promised features missing.

Gurman also tested the beta version himself which included the new Siri interface, Writing tools and Memory Generation in Photos but left out other features like the advanced Siri upgrades, ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and the Image Playground.

While he stated that most of the new features weren’t particularly impressive, some like the email summarisation feature, writing tool and a phone call recording and transcribing feature stood out the most.

Meanwhile, the fully revamped Siri will be releasing next year in spring.

