ADVERTISEMENT

iPhone 16 launch to stay unaffected by Apple Intelligence delay

Updated - August 05, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 11:23 am IST

This means that Apple Intelligence will not be rolled out in September during the iPhone launch but only in October but even with several promised features missing

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Reports around Apple Intelligence have now said that the delay in the release of these features will not be affecting the launch of the new iPhone 16 models. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reports around Apple Intelligence have now said that the delay in the release of these features will not be affecting the launch of the new iPhone 16 models. The launch of the iPhone 16 range will take place on schedule even though Apple Intelligence now has been reportedly pushed back to iOS 18.1. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the preview of the features that came out last week also shows the hardware maker is very far from fully realising their vision. This means that Apple Intelligence will not be rolled out in September during the iPhone launch but only in October but even with several promised features missing. 

Apple Intelligence Explained | What it does for you

Gurman also tested the beta version himself which included the new Siri interface, Writing tools and Memory Generation in Photos but left out other features like the advanced Siri upgrades, ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and the Image Playground. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While he stated that most of the new features weren’t particularly impressive, some like the email summarisation feature, writing tool and a phone call recording and transcribing feature stood out the most. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meanwhile, the fully revamped Siri will be releasing next year in spring. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US