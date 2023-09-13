iPhone 15 Pro gets support for AAA console games

September 13, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Apple confirmed on Tuesday that full versions of “AAA” console games will be making their way to the latest iPhone 15 Pro series, later this year.

Notable titles such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage will soon be available on Apple’s high-end device.

The Cupertino company unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro at its ‘Wonderlust’ event. Boasting enhanced graphic performance and the incorporation of ray tracing technology, this chip promises a console-level gaming experience on a mobile device.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, initially launching on consoles and PC, will get a native port for the iPhone 15 Pro for the first time. This represents a significant leap in mobile gaming, eliminating the need for cloud gaming services.

While Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Death Stranding will arrive on the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max later this year, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to be available in the first half of 2024.

“This new level of performance will enable new games for iPhone 15 Pro that were previously only available on game consoles, PCs, or the Mac,” said Apple’s SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak.

Sribalan Santhanam, VP of Apple’s silicon engineering group, said: “We’ve added brand new features to the GPU, like mesh shading, which lets games create detailed environments while drawing less power.”

