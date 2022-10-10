iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature calls 911 on rollercoasters, report says

The “Crash Detection” feature is turned on by default in the new iPhone 14 lineup 

The Hindu Bureau
October 10, 2022 17:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Crash Detection” feature introduced at Apple’s September “Far Out’” event is turned on by default in the new 14 lineup  | Photo Credit: Reuters

The “Crash Detection” feature in the new iPhone 14 lineup is designed to alert authorities when users are involved in a car crash. However, according to a report by  Wall Street Journal, the feature has a side effect, that of alerting authorities even when the user is taking a rollercoaster ride. 

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Crash detection on the new iPhone 14 series works when connected to mobile or Wi-Fi networks. And is designed to play an audio message while alerting authorities. It can notify of users’ location. According to the report, six emergency calls were triggered when users were on a rollercoaster ride. Reports of similar incidents have emerged from across the U.S.A. 

The feature is available in other gadgets like the Watch Series 8, the SE and the Ultra. And it works using the gyroscopic sensor and the high-g accelerometer. It also takes GPS speed changes and loud noises into account to calculate the impact experienced in a car crash. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Crash Detection” feature was first introduced in iPhones in Apple’s September “Far Out” event. Prior to this, working on the similar principle, fall detection features have been available on Apple watches.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14: Stick with 13, or go Pro

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

And while there has been no official update from Apple, users can prevent accidental calls to authorities by simply turning on the Airplane mode on their devices. However, the best possible solution will surely be avoiding carrying devices when going on rollercoasters rides. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
gadgets (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app