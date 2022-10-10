iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature calls 911 on rollercoasters, report says

The “Crash Detection” feature introduced at Apple’s September “Far Out’” event is turned on by default in the new 14 lineup | Photo Credit: Reuters

The “Crash Detection” feature in the new iPhone 14 lineup is designed to alert authorities when users are involved in a car crash. However, according to a report by Wall Street Journal, the feature has a side effect, that of alerting authorities even when the user is taking a rollercoaster ride.

Crash detection on the new iPhone 14 series works when connected to mobile or Wi-Fi networks. And is designed to play an audio message while alerting authorities. It can notify of users’ location. According to the report, six emergency calls were triggered when users were on a rollercoaster ride. Reports of similar incidents have emerged from across the U.S.A.

The feature is available in other gadgets like the Watch Series 8, the SE and the Ultra. And it works using the gyroscopic sensor and the high-g accelerometer. It also takes GPS speed changes and loud noises into account to calculate the impact experienced in a car crash.

The “Crash Detection” feature was first introduced in iPhones in Apple’s September “Far Out” event. Prior to this, working on the similar principle, fall detection features have been available on Apple watches.

And while there has been no official update from Apple, users can prevent accidental calls to authorities by simply turning on the Airplane mode on their devices. However, the best possible solution will surely be avoiding carrying devices when going on rollercoasters rides.