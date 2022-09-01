Apple watchers are expecting a change in the iPhone 14’s display design

Apple’s iPhone 14 event is just a week away, and we look into the crystal ball to find out what can be expected from the Cupertino-based company this year. For starters, along with the iPhone 14 series launch, Apple Watch’s eighth generation could be coming. Before that, a transition to the iOS 16 and A16 processor seems like an organic move.

The event will stream live on September 7, starting 10:30 PM IST.

What is expected?

The trillion-dollar smartphone maker is expected to ditch the mini version of iPhone with the series 14, primarily to bring a new unit. The most expected change in the iPhone 14 series is going to be its display design. Apple has been continuing the same notch display since 2017, starting with iPhone X. It has become so commonly used in the iPhones that it feels stale.

Now, with the iPhone 14 series, there is a high probability that we see the arrival of the punch hole display, but with a twist. The rumours say that it could be more similar to ‘i’.

In terms of models, Apple may bring four smartphones; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As usual, there won’t be any 64GB unit. Perhaps it will start with 128GB as base variant.

In optics, it is widely expected that Apple could go generous in 2022, and thus introduce a 48MP main lens instead of the standard 12MP sensor. The company may pad up the Pro models with a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The selfie camera is likely to remain unchanged at 12MP.

The Type-C port is expected as well, but it’s not certain whether all the regions like the U.S. and India will get it, though EU had given a mandate in favour of this earlier. The lightning port is more likely to make its way once more, maybe for the final time, to the buyers in India.

What is certain?

The advent of the A16 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 14 series and a new operating system, iOS 16, are scheduled to come. There have been talks of the new OS bringing more security and visual changes. Meanwhile, the A16 chipset will take on the Qualcomm’s 4nm chipset available in the market today.

What is expected, but you won’t get?

The snail’s pace charging speed of the iPhones has been a sore point for users. The absence of an adaptor inside the box made it even more worrisome for them. The ‘unknown’ battery capacity of the iPhones is something people would love to know.

Having said that, there won’t be any drastic change here. The boxes will ship without power adaptors. Although we are least bothered about the battery power, we expect it to last longer and charger faster.

The Apple Watch 8 series will also make an appearance during the fall event and is expected to get more functional and precise with the S8 chipset. Similarly, AirPods Pro and iPad Pro are expected to see the light of day on the September 7 launch.

There are speculations about the AR/VR announcements as well, but we would love to keep it a secret.