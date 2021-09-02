iPhone 13 to support satellite connectivity: report

02 September 2021 18:12 IST

Apple will use a customised Qualcomm X60 baseband chip that supports satellite communications

The iPhone 13 may support low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity, allowing users to make calls and send messages without 4G or 5G cellular connection, MacRumours reported, citing a research note by prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The iPhone 13‌ line-up will have hardware to connect to LEO satellites, and if enabled with the relevant software features, could allow users to make calls and send messages without cellular connectivity, according to the note.

Advertising

Advertising

Apple will use a customised Qualcomm X60 baseband chip that supports satellite communications while other smartphone brands will wait till 2022 to adopt the chip, the report noted.

Also Read | Apple to release all 5G-enabled iPhones for 2022 lineup

The analyst expects Globalstar, an American LEO satellite communication service provider, to cooperate with Apple on technology and service coverage. And individual network operators could provide LEO connectivity to users by working with the company.