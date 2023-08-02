HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Previously unknown iOS malware, and updated toolsets key threats revealed in cyber security: Report 

Revelations on long-running “Operation Triangulation” using a previously unknown iOS malware platform, the emergence of new threat actors, and the upgradation of existing threats were found to be key developments in the APT landscape  

August 02, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New threat actors belonging to the ‘Elephants’ family, operating in the Asia-Pacific region, dubbed “Mysterious Elephant” were found using new backdoor families to target victims.

New threat actors belonging to the ‘Elephants’ family, operating in the Asia-Pacific region, dubbed “Mysterious Elephant” were found using new backdoor families to target victims. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The emergence of new Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actors, the use of updated tool kits, and the creation of new malware variants along with the adoption of fresh techniques by cybercriminals were found to be the key trends in the cybersecurity landscape in Q2 2023.

New threat actors belonging to the ‘Elephants’ family, operating in the Asia-Pacific region, dubbed “Mysterious Elephant” were found using new backdoor families to target victims. These backdoor families were found to be capable of executing files and commands from a malicious server on the infected system, a report from Kaspersky said.

Threat actors were also found to be constantly improving their techniques, with Lazarus, a cybercrime group, upgrading its MATA framework, which is a multiplatform targeted malware framework.

ALSO READ
Explained | How gaps in cloud system configuration can expose user data

BlueNoroff a financial attack-focused subgroup of Lazarus, was found to be using new delivery methods and programming languages, including the use of Trojanized PDF readers in recent campaigns, the implementation of macOS malware, and the Rust programming language, the report said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, ScarCruft another APT group was found to have developed new infection methods, evading Mark-of-the-Web (MOTW) security mechanisms posing new challenges for cybersecurity professionals.

The report also highlighted geopolitical factors driving APT activity. While being geographically dispersed, attacks by APT groups were found to be concentrated in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and various parts of Asia.

Cyber espionage, with a geopolitical backdrop, continued to be a dominant agenda for these endeavors, the report said.

While some threat actors were found to stick to familiar tactics like social engineering, others evolved, refreshing toolsets and expanding their activities. New actors were also found to be using previously unknown iOS malware to conduct zero-click iMessage exploits, David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) said.

“Kaspersky has been monitoring all the active APT actors in the region that infect mobile devices and are slowly targeting businesses and infrastructure,” Adrian Hia, Managing Director for APAC at Kaspersky said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / cyber crime / internet / World

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.