GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 iOS 18.2 beta 2 available to developers

The iOS 18.1 beta 1 update added ChatGPT integration with Siri, the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update will let developers subscribe to ChatGPT Plus directly from Settings

Updated - November 05, 2024 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple has reportedly released the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update for developers with the new batch of Apple Intelligence features.

FILE PHOTO: Apple has reportedly released the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update for developers with the new batch of Apple Intelligence features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has reportedly released the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update for developers with the new batch of Apple Intelligence features including camera control upgrades, ChatGPT Plus integration and more. According to reports, the update is expected to be rolled out widely on December 2.

While the iOS 18.1 beta 1 update added ChatGPT integration with Siri, the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update will let developers subscribe to ChatGPT Plus directly from Settings.

There’s a new “Create Image” option when text is highlighted in the Notes app, which uses the Image Playground then to generate an image based on the text. 

Apple’s iOS 18.2 beta includes new Apple Intelligence features, ChatGPT integration 

Another new addition is the Find My feature which helps users can share the location of a lost object so someone else can help them locate it on their phone. The user can generate a link so the other device can also be an android phone. 

Camera Control also has two new updates including one to control focus and exposure lock and another to manage the double click speed of the feature. 

Other Apple Intelligence features like the completely ChatGPT-infused Siri will mostly arrive with the iOS 18.4 update which is expected to come out early next year. 

Published - November 05, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology / internet / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.