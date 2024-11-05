 iOS 18.2 beta 2 available to developers

Apple has reportedly released the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update for developers with the new batch of Apple Intelligence features including camera control upgrades, ChatGPT Plus integration and more. According to reports, the update is expected to be rolled out widely on December 2.

While the iOS 18.1 beta 1 update added ChatGPT integration with Siri, the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update will let developers subscribe to ChatGPT Plus directly from Settings.

There’s a new “Create Image” option when text is highlighted in the Notes app, which uses the Image Playground then to generate an image based on the text.

Another new addition is the Find My feature which helps users can share the location of a lost object so someone else can help them locate it on their phone. The user can generate a link so the other device can also be an android phone.

Camera Control also has two new updates including one to control focus and exposure lock and another to manage the double click speed of the feature.

Other Apple Intelligence features like the completely ChatGPT-infused Siri will mostly arrive with the iOS 18.4 update which is expected to come out early next year.