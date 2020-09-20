iOS 14 to give users easy access to Gmail, Chrome and Google Search

20 September 2020 13:08 IST

The Shortcut Widget includes a quick Search bar and additional search modes. This will include Lens, to let users search what they see through their camera, voice search and Incognito mode ensuring privacy.

The newly introduced iOS 14 will make it easier to access to Gmail, Chrome and Google search, Google has said.

“iOS 14 has launched, and with it comes new features that make it easier to access some of the Google apps you use most often,” said Luke Wroblewski, director, iOS at Google.

It will allow users to set Google Chrome as the default browser app. This means that when users open a link from another app, it will open in Chrome. In the coming days, they will be able to set Gmail as the default email app.

This can be done by opening the settings app in their iPhone or iPad and selecting “Chrome” as “Default Browser App”, and choosing “Gmail” as the “Default Mail App”.

Users can also add a Google Search Widget to the Home screen of their iPhone or iPad to let them find information even faster.

iPhone and iPad users can add Google Search widget to their home screen. | Photo Credit: Google

Google will offer two different Search widget sizes. One will be with just search and the other with shortcuts to three additional ways of search. This includes typing, talking, or using your camera with Lens.

To set up Search as a Home Screen Widget, users need to confirm that they have the Google app downloaded from the App Store. They can then press and hold on the home screen of their iPhone or iPad, and tap the plus icon on the upper left corner to open the widget gallery.

They need to search for and tap the Google app. Users can select swipe right or left to select the widget size, tap “Add Widget”, place the widget and tap “Done” at the upper right corner, to complete the process.