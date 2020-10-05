iOS 14 battery drain: Here’s how you can fix it

05 October 2020 17:39 IST

Users with iPhone must note that the process involves a system reset.

Apple has offered potential fixes for users facing battery drain, missing data and other issues after updating their devices to iOS 14, launched mid-September.

Also Read Apple users complain of battery drain after iOS 14 update

Advertising

Advertising

Apple highlighted seven issues, including missing or inaccurate data in health apps, fitness or health apps not loading, and increased battery drain on iPhone or Apple Watch.

The Cupertino-based firm said users facing two or more of these issues should try the steps mentioned to fix them.

Users with iPhone must note that the process involves a system reset.

Apple asked users to unpair Apple watch from iPhone. To do so, open the Watch app, tap the My Watch Tab, then All Watches. Click on the info button next to the watch to unpair. Before erasing all content and settings, iPhone creates a new backup of Apple Watch, which can be used to restore it later.

Users should verify iCloud settings and create a backup. They must ensure that the device has enough cloud storage. To confirm that Health information is backed up, tap the profile picture option in the upper-right area in the Health app. At the bottom of the screen, they can verify when the data was last backed up. If the time shown isn’t recent, wait for the backup to finish and check again.

After finishing the backing up, erase all content and settings from the iPhone from the settings app by tapping on erase all content and settings. Now, restore iPhone and Apple Watch from iCloud backup. Once restored, open the Watch app on the iPhone and start pairing. Tap on restore from backup and choose the most recent backup to restore.

Apple said the steps will also help to prevent ‘future data loss’.