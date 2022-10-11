Investors in crypto firms are turning cautious of taking board seats, report says

When companies which issue crypto-tokens face legal challenges, a class action lawsuit initiated by a number of other investors can hurt board members

The Hindu Bureau
October 10, 2022 17:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of coins representing the cryptocurrency Bitcoin | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Investors of token-issuing firms are being advised against taking a board seat at the startup, according to a report by  The Information. Their lawyers have advised the executives to stay away from such roles as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The TerraUSD stablecoin collapse in May, and the Celsius lending platform’s withdrawals freeze a few months ago have put the crypto sector under regulators’ scanner. Authorities are also tracking institutional investors who have backed some of the failed or controversial projects.

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has several multi-billion dollar funds dedicated to crypto investments, was not looking to take up a board position in some of its high-profile crypto investments, the report said. The reason: To reduce the firm’s risk of legal liability.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Token-issuing firms also face legal challenges and risks, including class action suits. This could potentially lead investors and board members to a legal quagmire.

To limit liability, lawyers are advising investors to simply serve as observers rather than active board members, the report said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Regulators worldwide are watchful of the effects of crypto on legacy financial systems. In September, the Biden administration released a framework for potential crypto regulation in the U.S.

A report by the blockchain analytics firm Elliptic stated that at least $4 billion in illegal crypto assets had been laundered by cyber criminals or dubious traders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
cryptocurrency
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app