Technology

Investors in crypto firms are turning cautious of taking board seats, report says

A file photo of coins representing the cryptocurrency Bitcoin

A file photo of coins representing the cryptocurrency Bitcoin | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Investors of token-issuing firms are being advised against taking a board seat at the startup, according to a report by  The Information. Their lawyers have advised the executives to stay away from such roles as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The TerraUSD stablecoin collapse in May, and the Celsius lending platform’s withdrawals freeze a few months ago have put the crypto sector under regulators’ scanner. Authorities are also tracking institutional investors who have backed some of the failed or controversial projects.

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has several multi-billion dollar funds dedicated to crypto investments, was not looking to take up a board position in some of its high-profile crypto investments, the report said. The reason: To reduce the firm’s risk of legal liability.

Token-issuing firms also face legal challenges and risks, including class action suits. This could potentially lead investors and board members to a legal quagmire.

To limit liability, lawyers are advising investors to simply serve as observers rather than active board members, the report said.

Regulators worldwide are watchful of the effects of crypto on legacy financial systems. In September, the Biden administration released a framework for potential crypto regulation in the U.S.

A report by the blockchain analytics firm Elliptic stated that at least $4 billion in illegal crypto assets had been laundered by cyber criminals or dubious traders.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
technology (general)
cryptocurrency
Related Articles
Billions of dollars of stolen cryptocurrencies laundered using cross-chain tools
The programming languages running the crypto- economy 
Hackers steal around $100 million cryptocurrency from Binance-linked blockchain
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 9:02:27 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/investors-crypto-cryptocurrency-firms-turning-cautious-of-taking-board-seats-andreessen-horowitz/article65992376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY