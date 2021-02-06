Internet

Zoom updates to support hybrid working models, office re-entry

Control a shared desktop from Zoom Rooms for Touch. | Picture by special arrangement.  

Zoom has updated some of its sharing, device management, and utility features to support hybrid workforces and help organisations re-enter office.

The video-conferencing platform allows ‘Zoom Rooms for Touch’ users to send a whiteboard to Zoom chat or email, and also control a shared desktop of another user from their touch-based device to streamline content sharing. Also, ‘Zoom Rooms for Touch’ devices have been redesigned to feature new in-meeting toolbar and controls for easier meeting experience.

Employees plugging in from home, like their colleagues in office, can share content in 'Gallery View' on Zoom-compatible device at home. Now, users can also join and host OnZoom scheduled sessions using Zoom from Home devices.

Information technology (IT) teams in office can now manage work-from-home devices with additional controls to grant or limit sign-in access to users on self-managed Zoom for Home devices. Besides, to improve meeting environment security on Zoom Rooms appliances and Zoom for Home devices, admins can insist users to set up a screen PIN to lock their devices.

The video-conferencing platform also brings support for real-time transcriptions, as well as receiving and displaying meeting reactions on Zoom Rooms appliances, in addition to Mac and Windows devices.

Further, Zoom Rooms kiosk mode with a virtual receptionist is now generally available, the company noted in a blog post.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2021 2:00:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/zoom-updates-to-support-hybrid-working-models-office-re-entry/article33766880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

