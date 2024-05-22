ADVERTISEMENT

Zoom rolls out post-quantum end-to-end encryption  

Published - May 22, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Zoom launched post-quantum end-to-end encryption for Zoom Workplace and specifically Zoom Meetings 

The Hindu Bureau

Zoom Video Communications announced that post-quantum end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is now globally available for Zoom Workplace, specifically Zoom Meetings. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Zoom Video Communications announced that post-quantum end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is now globally available for Zoom Workplace, specifically Zoom Meetings, with Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms coming soon.

Zoom is the latest addition to the list of companies that have announced they will start using (E2EE). The need for post quantum end-to-end encryption arises due to threat actors ability to store encrypted data that can later be decrypted as and when quantum computers become more advanced.

To defend against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, Zoom’s post-quantum E2E encryption uses Kyber 768, an algorithm being standardized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as the Module Lattice-based Key Encapsulation Mechanism, or ML-KEM, in FIPS 203, the company shared in a press release.

Earlier this year, Apple announced it will be bringing post-quantum end-to-end encryption to secure iMessages against powerful quantum computers.

